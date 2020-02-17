Bangladesh seeks Indonesia's role for Rohingya repatriation



Dhaka has urged Indonesia to remain pro-active in the Asean platform to convince Myanmar for creating a conducive environment for a safe, dignified and sustainable repatriation of the Rohingyas.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen discussed the issue when Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno met him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday. Dr. Momen thanked Indonesia for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought political support from Indonesia on the repatriation issue.







He suggested that an ASEAN led observer team may be deployed in the Rakhine State to oversee the repatriation process. The Ambassador assured to remain engaged on the issue and continue Indonesia's support for a durable solution to the crisis.







Terming Indonesia as Bangladesh's important bilateral trading partner, Dr. Momen suggested that the imbalance in trade could be reduced if Indonesia invests in Bangladesh where a business friendly environment is prevailing. He mentioned that the purchasing power of Bangladesh's growing middle class has enhanced significantly in recent decades and also Bangladesh is surrounded by two giant economies of India and China.





The Indonesian Ambassador agreed that Bangladesh has attained miraculous economic progress. She appreciated the Bangladeshi technicians and professionals who work in the IT sector in Indonesia and hoped that Bangladesh would invest more in garments and processed food sector in Indonesia.The Bangladesh Foreign Minister noted that Bangladesh's pharmaceutical products meet 97 percent of local demands and are exported to 144 countries.







He requested Indonesia to ease the registration process for Bangladeshi pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. He noted that world class life saving drugs are available in Bangladesh at a much cheaper price than in the advanced countries.







Dr. Momen invited Indonesia's Prime Minister and President to visit Bangladesh this year to celebrate the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Ambassador also invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Indonesia.









