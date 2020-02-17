HC rules for using Bengali dates on national days



The High Court (HC) on Sunday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain within a week as to why it shall not declare illegal their inaction in taking steps for using Bengali dates alongside English dates while observing different national days.





A High Court division bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order, after holding hearing on a writ filed by one Md Nashkar Ali of Chuadanga, Damurhuda, reports BSS.





"The Bengali dates remain ignored while observing functions on different national days, including the 21st February. So, the writ was filed. The court has asked the cabinet secretary to reply the rule within a week," Md Moniruzzaman Linkon, who moved the writ before the court, told newsmen.





