Tax-dodgers to face music: ACC



Anti Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood has warned that legal action to be taken against the tax-dodgers.





He came up with the warning while addressing as the chief guest the opening ceremony of a training course organized at BCS Tax Academy for ACC officials on income tax law.





The ACC boss said, "Alongside the National Board of Revenue (NBR), ACC would also identify the tax-dodger to bring them under punitive measures." It is true ACC does not work for tax collection but performs duty to bring the tax-dodger sunder law after identifying them, he added.





Iqbal Mahmud said, "We clearly declare that the tax-dodgers have to be brought under legal measures and NBR's cooperation is needed to this end. Coordinate initiative could ensure punishment to the tax-dodgers."



