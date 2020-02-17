Narayanganj gas fire: One dies at DMCH

Leave Your Comments

An elderly woman who suffered burns after a fire broke out at a house in Sahebapara of Siddhirganj upazila early Monday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).The deceased was identified as Nurjahan Begum, 60.Eight members of a family suffered burn injuries after the fire broke out at their house around 5:30am.“Two of the injured, including Nurjahan, were shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of DMCH where she succumbed to her injuries around 11:05am,” said Inspector Bacchu Miah of DMCH police outpost.