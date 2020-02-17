Air Quality Index: Dhaka’s air classified as ‘very unhealthy’

Leave Your Comments

Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka was ranked second among cities with worst air quality on Monday morning.It had an AQI score of 289 at 08am. The air was classified as ‘very unhealthy’.India’s Delhi and Mongolia’s Ulaanbaatar occupied the first and third spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 338 and 258 respectively.When the AQI value is between 201 and 300, the entire population is more likely to be affected. In this situation, children are advised to limit outdoor activities.