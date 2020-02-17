Nayeemul Abrar’s death: Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman gets bail

Leave Your Comments

A court here on Monday granted bail to Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman in a case filed over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Nayeemul Abrar Rahat.Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kaisarul Islam passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by his lawyer.The Prothom Alo editor filed the petition in the morning as the High Court’s four-week anticipatory bail expired today, said his lawyer Ehsanul Haque Somaji.Earlier on January 16, the Dhaka court issued a warrant for the arrest of Matiur, Associate Editor Anisul Hoque and seven other people in the case.