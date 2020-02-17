Don’t switch to other countries: Li Jiming to Bangladeshi businesses













Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Monday urged Bangladeshi businesses not to switch over to other countries as an alternative to China in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak.





“It’ll be costly, impossible and unnecessary considering the situation on the ground,” he said while talking to diplomatic correspondents at DCAB Talk at Jatiya Press Club.





On Rohingya issue, the Ambassador said Bangladesh and Myanmar are the main players, not China but China is helping the two countries find a solution.













Referring to a tripartite approach over Rohingya repatriation, he hoped there will be some productive and substantiate progress going beyond lip services.





President of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) Angur Nahar Monty and General Secretary Touhidur Rahman also spoke at the event.

