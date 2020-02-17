UN chief confident in China's effort to fight coronavirus outbreak









United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed confidence in China's great efforts to combat the current outbreak of the novel coronavirus pneumonia, or COVID-19, here on Sunday.





The measures put in place by the Chinese government "is a gigantic effort and we are very confident that efforts will allow for the progressive reduction of the disease," the UN chief told Xinhua during his joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.





Highlighting the huge challenge the coronavirus outbreak is posing, he said that it is always difficult to have a quick solution, but China has made a "very strong and very impressive response."





Guterres is on his first official visit to Pakistan since he took office on Jan. 1, 2017. During his four-day stay here, he will also attend an international conference on Afghan refugees.

