Honda’s two flagship motorcycles handed over to SSF

Bangladesh Honda Private Limited on Monday handed over two units of its flagship "GL1800 Goldwing" motorcycles to the Special Security Force (SSF).





Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited Himihiko Katsuki handed over the keys of the two 1800CC motorcycles to SSF Director General Major General Md Majibur Rahman at a function at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the programme.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters that six more motorcycles of this brand will be handed over to the SSF shortly.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian, Industries Secretary Abdul Halim, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Paban Chowdhury and Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Dr Md Kamrul Ahsan were present at the function.





Besides, Chairman of Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation Md Rois Uddin, Managing Director and CEO of Abdul Monem Economic Zone ASM Mainuddin Monem and representatives of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited were also present.





Bangladesh Honda Private Limited, Honda’s joint venture with Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC), is expanding its motorcycle business in Bangladesh.





Honda, along with its partner BSEC under the Ministry of Industries, has invested a total of Tk 3.6 billion on buildings, facilities, equipment, and a land area of 25 acres for its new factory at Abdul Monem Economic Zone in Munshiganj district.