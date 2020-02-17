Cox’s Bazar trawler capsize: 2 more bodies recovered from Bay









Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard recovered the bodies of two people, believed to have been the victims of trawler capsize of February 11, from Paschimpara beach in St Martin’s Island in Teknaf upazila here on Monday, raising the death from the accident to 21.





Station Commander of Coast Guard, Teknaf, Lieutenant M Sohel Rana, said Coast Guard members recovered the bodies of the two unidentified men from the Bay around 9:30 am.





Earlier, Coast Guard members recovered two other bodies from the Bay of Bengal near Chhera Dwip on Friday evening and Saturday.





The incident of trawler capsize took place in early hours of February 11 near the St. Martin’s Island, leaving 15 Rohingyas dead.





Seventy three passengers were rescued alive.





A case was filed over the incident accusing 19 human traffickers and police have so far arrested 10 of them.

