BARI holds Training on Potato Improvement

BARI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab speaking at a training workshop titled 'Conventional Breeding and Biotechnology for Potato Improvement' on Monday at the seminar room of the Tuber Crops Research Centre (TCRC) in BARI. -AA





Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has arranged a training workshop titled 'Conventional Breeding and Biotechnology for Potato Improvement' on Monday at the seminar room of the Tuber Crops Research Centre (TCRC) of the institute.







A total of 26 scientists from different centers, sub-centers and divisions of BARI have participated in the workshop. The Biotechnology Section of TCRC organized the training with the fund of Krishi Gobeshona Foundation (KGF). BARI Director General Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab inaugurated the training workshop as chief guest in the morning.







BARI Director (Tuber Crops Research Centre) Dr. S. M. Sharifuzzaman presided over the function while BARI Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Training and Communication Wing) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Planning and Evaluation) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam were present as the special guests.







Principal Scientific Officer of TCRC Dr. Md. Mosharaf Hossain Molla presented a PowerPoint presentation on the Biotechnological activities at TCRC and future planning.



Leave Your Comments