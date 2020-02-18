Diner Sheshe





"I was 14 when I was out with 2 of my friends at a really shady bar. I didn't even know what I was doing there -- I was a complete goody-two-shoes kid! But that's when I met Siddharth for the first time. He sat opposite me and stared at me the whole time, but barely spoke a word! My first impression of him was, 'Wow, he thinks he's too cool for a conversation!'





The same day, I found out from a friend that he liked me -- for him, it was love at first sight. So, a week later when he got admission in my school, it obviously wasn't a coincidence! Pretty soon, we started hanging out in the same group, but never hung out alone.





A couple of months later, we were talking on the phone about a project, when suddenly in the middle of the conversation he said, 'I love you'. I froze, and just said, 'Okay'. There was a pause -- and then I said, 'Same'. We continued talking like nothing even happened -- that was it; we were dating! We'd go for movies and walks on the beach alone.





2 years later, he went to Bangalore to study engineering, and I was studying in London -- then began our 5 year long long-distance relationship. We'd meet every 5-6 months -- but we never questioned whether the distance was worth it, we always knew it was! When he'd visit, I'd bunk tests for him, and I'd always have butterflies before I saw him.





It's been 11 years now, and just last year, we decided to get married. Our conversation to get married was so casual -- I mean, we'd planned our wedding when we were 16, and now we were old enough and more than ready to go through with it! We recently had our roka where we celebrated with all our family and friends!





I can't wait to walk down the aisle and marry my best friend; my childhood love. I'm the happiest I've ever been, and I'm more in love with Siddharth than I could've imagined. He still hasn't proposed to me, and I know he doesn't do cheesy, but there's no way he's getting out of this one -- I'm waiting for it, and it's got to be fondue-levels of cheesiness!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

