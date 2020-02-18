Worldwide waffling





Boris Johnson has spent his career disguising cunning plans as unintended blunders and dressing up stupid errors as machiavellian strokes. So there has been much understandable confusion about whether the defenestration of Sajid Javid was by accident or by design. In the immediate aftermath of his resignation, Number 10 didn't much object to suggestions that the prime minister engineered the chancellor's removal by ambushing him with a demand to sack all his special advisers, a demand that the prime minister knew the other man could never accept.



This version of events appalled a lot of Tory MPs and generated much finger-pointing at Dominic Cummings, who I won't call the prime minister's Rasputin because he likes the label too much.











Britain will "turn off the tap" of foreign, low-skilled labour and require all skilled workers wishing to come to the country to have a job offer and meet salary and language requirements as it sets the post-Brexit rules from next year. Britain formally left the European Union at the end of January but a transition period is in effect until Dec 31, during which time little changes. At the moment, EU citizens are able to move freely between the member states, prompting some Britons to vote for Brexit in the 2016 referendum in a bid to bring down the number of people arriving in the country. "Our new immigration system will turn off the tap of cheap, foreign low-skilled labour," interior minister Priti Patel wrote in The Sun newspaper.









U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned western leaders at a security conference in Munich, Germany, that they had better stop doubting American leadership. Pompeo went so far as to read recent quotes from unnamed leaders, including a particularity derogatory one from 2017. "The fact that our friend and ally has come to question the very worth of its mantle of global leadership, puts into sharper focus the need for the rest of us to set our own clear and sovereign course," Pompeo said, according to prepared remarks published on the State Dept. website.



Another one was from last year. "The multilateral order is experiencing its perhaps gravest crisis since the emergence-its emergence after the Second World War," Pompeo read before scolding the group.











A special guest, 'junior Kejriwal', who was invited for Arvind Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony, stole the show at Ramlila ground on Sunday. As Arvind Kejriwal took the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister for a third term, the "Baby Mufflerman" on the other hand drew the attention from the large crowd. Completing his appearance as the Delhi Chief Minister by wearing a red sweater, black muffler and spectacles and moustaches, Avyaan Tomar, who was a special invitee at the ceremony, prompted AAP leaders Raghav Chadha and Somnath Bharati to get selfies clicked with him. Inviting him to the function, the AAP had tweeted, "Big Announcement: Baby Mufflerman is invited to the swearing-in... . Suit up Junior".



