What Dhaka is talking about





Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo on his FB page with a caption "Family's lunch". The photo has already received 1.5M reaction many fans are loved it through comments. "Happy valentine's day" Nina Diamondz, fb











Popular Bangladeshi television actor Irfan Sajjad sheared a picture on his FB page with a caption "I believe Life can surprise you anytime". The photo has already received lots of reactions and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks very nice" Md Rakib Hasan, fb











Facebook user Aparna Mondal posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Wonderful" Avijit Mallick, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Sabnam Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many Fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Looking cute" Ronnie Khan, fb



Leave Your Comments