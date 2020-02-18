Nurul, Kalam elected Rangpur Bivag Samity president, gen secy

Nurul Islam Abu Kalam Siddiq





Religious Affairs Ministry Secretary Md Nurul Islam and Deputy Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Md Abu Kalam Siddiq have been elected president and general secretary of Rangpur Bivag Samity, Dhaka respectively.





They were elected at the annual general meeting of the Dhaka based regional organization held at Military Farm in Savar on Saturday.





Of them Nurul Islam, who was the general secretary of the outgoing committee, hailed from Dinajpur district and Abu Kalam Siddiq, who was the vice-president of the outgoing committee, hailed from Nilphamari district.







Besides, businessman Sirajul Islam was elected treasurer of the new committee. Outgoing president Mahfuzur Rahman and executive president Dr. Abdullah Al Naser were made the senior executive members of the 71-member committee.





Deputy speaker Advocate Fazle Rabbi Mia, railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon and social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed were present, among others, at the annual general meeting.





The AGM was followed by a colorful cultural program performed by Naksi Katha band, renowned singers and the children of the organization's members.

