Seminar on morality begins at DU

Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman with other faculty heads poses for a photo during the inauguration of a two-day-long seminar at RC Majumder Arts auditorium of DU on Monday.





A two-day long seminar and workshop on 'Education and Morality' has begun on Monday at RC Majumder Arts auditorium of Dhaka University (DU). Vice Chancellor of DU Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the program as the chief guest. The Centre for Moral Development of DU organized this event to celebrate Mujib Year 2020.







Chairman of the Department of Philosophy Prof Dr Md Sajahan Miah presided over the inaugural function while Dean of the Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Abu Md Delwar Hossain addressed it as special guest. Director of the Centre for Moral Development Prof Dr AKM Haroonar Rashid delivered welcome address.







DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman stressed the need for following morality in every sphere of life as well as in education and research to make Bangladesh a prosperous country. He also emphasized on changing mind set to ensure transparency and accountability in the society.





"We must take pragmatic measure to protect our youth community from all sorts of unfair deeds", he added. A new committee titled Ethics Committee will be formed soon at DU, he also mentioned.



