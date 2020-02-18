EWU convocation held

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handing over a certificate to a student at the 19th convocation of East West University (EWU) held at EWU campus in the capital on Monday. -AA



The 19th convocation of East West University (EWU) was held on its campus on Monday.This year the convocation is dedicated to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.





As the representative of the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni conferred degrees among students. In this convocation, the total number of 2111 graduates in both undergraduate and graduate levels received the certificates. Besides, 3 students were awarded the prestigious 'Gold Medal' for their excellent academic performance.







Bangladesh University Grants Commission Chairman Prof Dr Kazi Shahidullah was present at the convocation as the special guest. Bangladesh Supreme Court senior lawyer Barrister M Amir-Ul Islam was the convocation speaker. EWU Board of Trustee Chairperson Syed Manzur Elahi, EWU Chief Advisor Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, and EWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan also gave their speech on the occasion.





In the convocation, the speakers urged the youths to develop themselves as innovative entrepreneurs to meet the desired economic, social and cultural needs of Bangladesh. At the same breath, they underscored the necessity to start a culture of "personal and collective responsibility, ownership and accountability" in the country. Through these endeavors, they expect that the people of Bangladesh will prosper as it was dreamt in 1971.







Members of the Board of Trustees, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, departmental chairpersons, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation. The graduates were delighted to receive their certificates in due time.

