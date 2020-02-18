What the Labour MP's rant did not say

British Labour MP Rupa Huq





At a 4 February event organized by "the Labour Campaign for Human Rights at the House of Commons, British Labour MP Rupa Huq sharply criticized Bangladesh's human rights record, going as far as to call Bangladesh a "rogue state."







While that particular characterization was little more than hyperbole, her overall message about challenges to freedom in Bangladesh was in keeping with information reaching most of the world these days.





She focused on violence against protestors and the detention and alleged torture of photo journalist Shahidul Alam, but there was one subject she did not mention at all: the persecution and progressive elimination of Bangladesh's Hindu population.







In 1951, Pakistan held its first census after the massive population transfers that accompanied partition. It found that Hindus accounted for a little less than a third of the East Pakistan population. When East Pakistan became Bangladesh in 1971, they were just under a fifth.







After 30 years of Bangladeshi rule, they were less than a tenth; and today's estimates have them hovering somewhere close to one in 15.Some people might want to argue about how or why it happened. The fact is that it happened; and based on documented cases and fleeing population, it still is. Bangladeshi cabinet ministers, ambassadors, and other officials have reacted angrily to the data and even questions about what the government is doing about it.







Some responded with silly excuses, my favorite coming from one high official who said that the "population has gone down because Hindus leave Bangladesh for India for better matches for their children." Those responses merely hurt Bangladesh's credibility; and I assure you that we Americans do not get all our information from the movies.







Moreover, India's Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 (CAA) offers refuge for persecuted minorities from surrounding countries, including Bangladesh. The bill itself and even the ongoing protests against it further highlight the fact that Bangladeshi Hindus do need protection; and make blanket denials by Bangladeshi officials increasingly unsustainable.





And it didn't have to be that way.





As the evidence of human rights abuses against Hindus in Bangladesh continued to accumulate, I have counseled Bangladeshi leaders to formally recognize the problem and be part of the solution. For Bangladesh has a lot of goodwill in the world. Your War of Independence is seen as a noble struggle by a great people.







The fact that the immediate event sparking it was Pakistan's attempt to overturn the legitimate electoral will of the Bengali people strengthens the belief that it was about democracy and freedom; about equal justice for all. It's an inspiring chapter in world history that touches the best in us all. The horrific Bangladeshi Holocaust only adds to that.





The murder of as many as three million innocents, massive use of rape to attack the Bengali gene pool, and targeted execution of intellectuals and others make it a tragedy that the world should recognize as the attempted genocide it was. Bangladesh has a large cheering section around the world, but that might be in jeopardy.





Against that, we have an unbroken torrent of human rights abuses against Hindus in Bangladesh during that entire period, including today. They include murder, rape, child abduction, forced conversion, land grabbing, and religious desecration.







In almost all of these cases, the Bangladeshi government refused to prosecute the case or punish the perpetrators, sending a clear message that if you commit these crimes against Hindus, nothing will happen to you. We have clear evidence that while not leading the attacks, some government officials have profited from them and participated in cover ups. Nothing has happened to them either.







When government officials tried to tell me that "the same thing happens to the majority community," such arguments fell flat. I asked them for the last time a group of Hindus destroyed a mosque, and the government did nothing; or the last time a Muslim child was abducted and forcibly converted.







No one ever produced a single example. After a police official posted guards at a threatened Mandir while I was here last year, he was transferred for it, and his successor has not renewed the protection.







I have given reams of evidence of crimes to former cabinet ministers and ambassadors who promised to "take care of it personally," but never once received a response. Time might be running out for a solution that does not put Bangladesh in the same human rights category as Pakistan.





You might or might not consider the United States and India worthy of being "moral arbiters," but in the practical world of geo-politics, they're critical to the Bangladeshi economy and the economic miracle that is today's Bangladesh. I love seeing prosperity when I'm here.







I love picking up my morning newspaper and reading about yet another consecutive day of stock exchange rallies. One of my great pleasures last year was reading mind-boggling growth figures for Bangladesh during my presentation at a Daily Asian Age seminar.







But what would happen to all that if Bangladesh's biggest customer started buying their garments from Latin American countries because companies did not want to be associated with these human rights atrocities and the government's refusal to do anything about them; or because President Trump levied tariffs that made them no longer competitive because of these human rights issues? And don't expect China to pick up the slack. They're great at selling you stuff, but not much on buying.





About the time I left the US, Congressman Brad Schneider was about to take the unprecedented step of going himself to the Bangladeshi embassy in Washington to address this issue. Congressman Schneider is concerned about the persecution of Hindus-regardless of how it is happening-and wants to do something about it.







He's also on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, which controls funding and trade legislation. Not long before that, I spent time with Senator John Boozman, who is equally concerned about this issue and has me working with a university professor that is looking to see how close it comes to genocide.







Senator Boozman, by the way, represents the state that is home to Bangladesh's biggest customer worldwide, Wal-Mart. The fact that Schneider is a Democrat and Boozman is a Republican shows that stopping the persecution of Hindus is something that can get done even in today's very partisan environment.





Here is my suggestion. Bangladesh's diplomats in Washington are top-notch, bright, and quite savvy about the different ways things might get done. Even when we disagree, there always is mutual respect.





I suggest that they, along with my good offices, and perhaps the assistance of the Bangladesh International Mediation Society, hammer out a solution that protects all Bangladeshis, assures that the rule of law is applied equally to all citizens, and secures Bangladesh's place among the great nations of the world. We can do it. The solution is there. All we need is the authority.



The writer is an American scholar and geopolitical analyst

Leave Your Comments