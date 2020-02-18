UNDP, Marico ink deal

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Marico Bangladesh Managing Director Ashish Goupal shaking hands while exchanging documents of an agreement at UNDP's office in the capital on Monday.





The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Marico Bangladesh Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at latter's office to extend the partnership for 'Strengthening Women's Ability for Productive New Opportunities (SWAPNO) Project' until 2021.





UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee and Managing Director of Marico Bangladesh Ashish Goupal signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides. The deal is the third phase of partnership between the two organizations under SWAPNO project, which promotes employment and most importantly future employability for extreme poor rural women, said a press release.





Signing the agreement, Sudipto Mukerjee said: "The partnership with Marico through SWAPNO, is helping to ensure sustainable livelihood and food security for extreme poor and vulnerable rural women. We are using the learning from SWAPNO in other development projects to unlock the full potential of rural women and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030."





Ashish Goupal said, "With the SWAPNO Project we look forward to work more closely with UNDP and the government towards fulfilling our purpose of making a difference in society," he said.



Director-Legal and Corporate Affairs of Marico Bangladesh Christabel Randolph, Deputy Resident Representative Van Nguyen, Assistant Resident Representative Khurshid Alam, Operations Manager Sonia Mehzabeen, Head of Poverty and Urbanization Ashekur Rahman, SWAPNO Project Manager Kajal Chatterjee, and Head of Communications of UNDP Bangladesh Md Abdul Quayyum were present.







