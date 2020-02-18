Stocks continue flying





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) continued its upbeat riding on heavy buying pressure from enthusiastic investors in sector-specific issues.





The broad index, DSEX closed at 4768.13 points on Monday with a gain of 33.98 points or 0.71 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 6.68 points and 7.95 points to settle at 1599.00 points and 1083.69 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 221,329 trades were executed in Monday's trading session with a trading volume of 382.38 million securities.Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 355 issues traded, 195 securities gained price while 128 declined and 32 remained unchanged.





Market turnover, a crucial indicator, stood at Taka 9.76 billion on the country's premier bourse, climbing further by 7 percent over previous day's mark of Taka 9.16 billion.





The top 10 gainers were Rupali Life Insurance, Prime Life Insurance, Metro Spinning, Meghna Life Insurance, Aftab Automobiles, Golden Harvest, Popular Life Insurance, Fareast Islami Life Insurance, Saiham Textile and Western Marine Shipyard. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Khulna Power, Orion Infusion, ADN Telecom, Orion Pharma, Beximco Limited, Golden Harvest, Western Marine Shipyard, Indo-Bangla Pharma and Summit Power.





The top 10 losers were - Shyampur Sugar, Standard Ceramic, Meghna Condensed Milk, Imam Button, Beach Hatchery, Olympic Accessories, ICB AMCL Sonali Bank First Mutual Fund, ML Dying, Sinobangla Industries and Central Pharma. On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green extending the gaining trend of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI increased by 58.08 points and 92.99 points to stand at 8816.22 points and 14529.93 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 16,967,532 shares and mutual fund of 273 companies were traded, of which 155 issues advanced while 87 declined and 31 issues remained unchanged.



