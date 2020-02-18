

Actor Tara Sutaria says she is happy to have started her Bollywood career at a time when great parts are being written for women. Tara, who started her career as a child artiste with Disney India show 'Big Bada Boom' (2010), made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of the Year 2. The 24-year-old actor said she aims to surprise the audiences with every film. "These are really exciting times for women in the movies.







There are great opportunities for us. The kind of roles I want to do, the list is endless and the next film I'm doing something not many people expect me to do. I want to reinvent myself with every film," Tara told PTI on the sidelines of the 'Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020'.

