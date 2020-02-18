Sunny promotes her brand 'Star Struck'



The gorgeous actress Sunny Leone defines sexy and sassy the actress has an alluring sense of fashion and style. The actress has an amazing wardrobe from chic pop dresses to vintage ensembles the actress has it all.







She recently shared a shoot of herself promoting her own cosmetic brand 'Star Struck' by Sunny Leone. Sunny Look bright and classy in a yellow-mustard single side off shoulder top and a sheen ivory pencil skirt. The top has a classic bell sleeve on one side while the skirt has tiny light brown polka dots printed on it.







She pairs the ensemble with white t-strap heels and a white and black clutch with CALL ME written on it. The clutch adds a sexy edge to the look, and she accessorizes the outfit shimmery hoop danglers to add bling. The diva illuminated her face with nude highlighted make up from her special Valentine's Day collection.

