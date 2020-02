Pneumonia forces Elton to cut short Auckland gig

Elton John



Elton John has tearfully apologized to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness, with the British superstar saying he was suffering from "walking pneumonia".





The 72-year-old, who is in the midst of a grueling world tour, struggled to sing while seated at a grand piano during a performance at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday night.





After being checked by a medic with a stethoscope, he battled on through two more songs before calling a halt to proceedings barely halfway through his set list. "I can't sing, I've just completely lost my voice," he told concert-goers in a croaky rasp."I've got to go. I'm so sorry."







Elton John's illness comes as health authorities worldwide are on highalert for signs of the novel corona virus, which has infected more than 70,000 and killed 1,770 in mainland China.





New Zealand has no reported cases of the virus. Video footage showed Elton John, dressed in a powder-blue suit and wearing his trademark oversized glasses, standing at the piano and shrugging his shoulders at the crowd in a gesture of helplessness.





He then shuffled off the stage with his head bowed, helped by members of his road crew as the crowd cheered their support. "I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," he later tweeted.





"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had." Walking pneumonia is an informal term for atypical pneumonia, which causes mild infections of the respiratory system, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.









---AFP

