Rafiqun Nabi's 'Parampara' begins at Chitrak

Rafiqun Nabi shows artworks to guests at Gallery Chitrak in Dhamondi on Saturday. - Collected



Featuring artworks of five members from the family of noted cartoonist Rafiqun Nabi-the creator of iconic cartoon character 'Tokai', an exhibition titled 'Parampara' has begun at Gallery Chitrak in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Saturday.





The family art show is exhibiting the works of Rashidun Nabi, the late father of Rafiqun Nabi, and Rashidun Nabi's three sons, celebrated artist Rafiqun Nabi, eminent photographer Tauhidun Nabi and famous artist Rezaun Nabi and daughter-in-law, artist Sohana Shahreen.





Veteran artist Mustafa Monwar inaugurated the exhibition at 5pm on Saturday on the gallery premises. Presided over by litterateur Professor Bulbon Osman, the opening ceremony was also attended by noted artist Hashem Khan as special guest.Artist Mustafa Monwar said in his speech, "Assets can never be calculated by bank balance. Nabi's family is a rich family. Each country as well as world is built with a family like this".





"Nowadays, artists boast of their talent. But a work of art cannot be made with talent; rather, art is always created with heart. Nature is the biggest teacher.Having failed to learn from the nature, none can learn from anywhere. Rashidun Nabi learned from the nature loving it. As a result, he could teach his sons and eventually, they have become rich. Today, they are distributing that wealth", Mustafa Monwar added.





As many as 32 artworks of Rashidun Nabi, those were recovered from the siblings of Rafiqun Nabi, have been put on display in the ongoing exhibition. Using pencil, ink, watercolor and mixed media, Rashidun Nabi drew boat, rural scene, date palm, unknown vagabond faces, horse, women collecting water from river and etc.Alongside two of Rashidun Nabi's sculptures, the exhibition also includes artworks and photographs by others. The exhibition is open to all every day from 10am to 8pm until February 29.





