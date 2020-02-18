Saif claim second successive win in BPL

An action during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football league between Saif Sporting Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh on Monday. -BFF



Saif Sporting Club pulled off their second consecutive win in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football beating Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited by 1-0 goal at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh on Monday.





The first half saw both the teams launched attacks and counter attack but failed to break the deadlock. After the barren first half, Yeasin Arafat however broke the deadlock scoring the all-important goal for Saif in the 56th minute of the match.





In the remaining proceeding, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit old Dhaka outfit tried to stage a fight back but failed to convert those into a goal less of proper finishing.





Earlier, Saif Sporting Club made a winning start defeating old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society also by the same margin. Meanwhile, Chattogram Abahani Limited will take on Arambagh Krira Sangha scheduled to be held on today at BNS at 6.30 pm.

