Yasir thrills again as East Zone seal final berth

Islami Bank East Zone batsman Yasir Ali celebrates his century against BCB North Zone in the ongoing Bangladesh Champions League (BCL) at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Monday. -Collected



Middle order batsman Yasir Ali smashed yet another enthralling hundred as Islami Bank East Zone romped to an eight-wicket win over BCB North Zone on the final day of the ongoing Bangladesh Champions League (BCL) third round match at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium, Cox's Bazar on Monday.





Yasir who recently earned Test call up for the upcoming only Test match against Zimbabwe, continued his purple patch of form to impress the selectors. Yasir who made his career best innings in the first innings, was instrumental again in the second innings with another hundred in helping his side chase down a challenging target of 211 comfortably to confirm the final ticket.North Zone, who resumed their second innings at 5 for 145 with 86 run ahead, were bowled out for 269 in the post-lunch session of the final day.





Young off-spinner Nayeem finished with five for 101 and Saqlain Sajib took two for 58 to wreck the North Zone, for whom wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon played a lone hand with 83. Sunzamul Islam (28) and Sanjit Saha (36) showed some late resistance which proved little in the end. North Zone needed some brave resistance from its batsmen to have any hope of forcing a draw, but folded meekly in the second innings in less than two sessions.





The collapse began in the morning session when Saqlain Sajib had key batsman Mushfiqur Rahim early. Mohammad Saifuddin who backed in action after long delay also failed to stay long. It seemed all over when North Zone lost top scorer Mahidul Islam in the pre-lunch session.







The last-wicket stand of Sanjit Saha and Salauddin Sakil (13) put on 47 runs to hand a batting lesson to their top order batsmen. The pair of Sanjit and Sakil confidently negotiated the East Zone bowlers to carry the score to 269 before Sakil was castled by Rahatul Ferdous. Nayeem played the key role with ball by polishing off North Zone's middle and tail to end North Zone's slim chances to turn the innings into hopeful.







Yasir and veteran Ashraful then lashed out with a rapid 170-run stand to seal East Zone's BCL final ticket. Yasir who was adjudged the player of the match, clobbered eight fours and five sixes in a blazing 88-ball 110 while Ashraful stayed till the end with 70.







Meanwhile, BCB South Zone clung on for a valiant draw against Walton Central Zone, grinding out a memorable final day fightback at Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground, Cox's Bazar led by middle order batsman Shamsur Rahman and nightwatchman Nasum Ahmed.







Chasing a mammoth 507 to win, South Zone survived 144 overs - an unprecedented effort for a draw by South Zone in the BCL history - to finish on 386-9, with Farhad Reza unbeaten on 27 and Shafiul Islam one not out.





A valiant Shamsur dug in for 232 minutes, scoring 133 off 232 balls. Night-watchman Nasum who was more cautious, survived 246 balls and 342 minutes before Farhad Reza shepherded South Zone brilliantly during a perilous final hour on Monday.





With the pressure mounting, the last wicket stand between Farhad and Shafiul calmly kept the strike during an intense final over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz in which he was surrounded by Central Zone fielders.





The 31-year-old Shamsur gaze to the sky and appeared to be overcome with relief after bringing up his century shortly after lunch. The right-hand batsman's marathon innings came to an end midway through the second session, the right-hander given out lbw while attempting to sweep Miraz.





Miraz and Shuvagata then struck at regular intervals in the final session but last wicket stand Farhad and Shafiul hold their nerve to salvage a draw and ensured their BCL final spot. Nasum Ahmed was adjudged the player of the match for his amazing all-round effort.



