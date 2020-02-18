



Husna Banu Khanam was a Bangladeshi educationist, writer and Nazrul singer. She was a pioneer of Bengali Muslim women journalist. In 1999, she received the Ekushey Padak Award for her contribution in music, and in 2004, she received the Begum Rokeya Medal for her contribution to the socio-economic development of women by the Government of Bangladesh. Khanam was born in a Muslim family of British India (now Bangladesh) of Pabna District.





Her father Abu Yusuf Mohammad Siddik Hossain Khan Lohani was a journalist and literary. Her Mother Fatema Lohani was a teacher. Two brothers, Fazle Lohani and Fateh Lohani were cultural figures. From childhood, she was interested in music and practiced regular music. Poet Golam Mostafa gave her a harmonium gift. When poet Kazi Nazrul Islam was speechless, she used to go to his home to listen to him.

Leave Your Comments