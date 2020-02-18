



Anisuzzaman is a Bangladeshi academic of Bengali literature. He was an activist who took part in the Language Movement (1952), participated in Mass Uprising (1969), and took part in the War of Liberation (1971).







He was a member of the Planning Commission to the Government of Bangladesh during the Bangladesh liberation war and a member of the National Education Commission set up by the government after liberation. He was inducted as a National Professor by the Government of Bangladesh in 2018. Anisuzzaman was born in Calcutta in 1937.







Along with his family, he moved to Khulna after the 1947 partition. After about a year they moved to Dhaka. Anisuzzaman took part in the Language Movement (1952), participated in Mass Uprising (1969), took part in the War of Liberation (1971) and was the secretary of the Bangladesh Teachers' Association in 1971. He was involved in the anti-autocracy movement (1990).

