BNP picks new faces

BNP has nominated Sheikh Rabiul Islam (M) for the Dhaka-10 seat while Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon (L) for Bagerhat-4 and Dr Syed Mainul Hasan Sadik (R) for Gaibandha-3. -AA



BNP has picked new faces for the by-polls to three parliamentary seats, including Dhaka-10, scheduled to be held on March 21. The party nominated its leaders Sheikh Rabiul Islam for the Dhaka-10 seat while Kazi Khairuzzaman Shipon for Bagerhat-4 and Dr Syed Mainul Hasan Sadik for Gaibandha-3. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the nominees after an interview by the party nomination board at its chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday night.





The by-elections to Gaibandha-3, Bagerhat-4 and Dhaka-10 constituencies will be held on March 21 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission on February 6.





The deadline for submission of nomination paper is February 19 while the last date for the withdrawal of candidacy is February 29. Gaibandha-3 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP M Eunus Ali Sarkar on December 27 last.





Bagerhat-4 constituency fell vacant following the death of Awami League MP Mozammel Hossain on January 10.Besides, Dhaka-10 AL MP Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh resigned on December 29 to contest the Dhaka South City Corporation election.



