Indian HC opens youth delegation applications



Indian High Commission in Dhaka has opened applications for 'Bangladesh Youth Delegation 2020' #BYD2020.







Criteria for selection of members:







* She/he should be a young achiever and widely known as youth icon in Bangladesh with the ability to motivate youths.





* She/he should have demonstrated remarkable achievement in her/his chosen field of study/work/profession.





* She/he should have obtained satisfactorily academic grades, and participated at university-level extracurricular activities.





* She/he should have a promising career ahead and possesses capability to utilize opportunities for positive outcomes.





* She/he should have leadership quality and good social and communication skills.







* She/he should have interest in exploring new places, different cultures, and meeting new people.







* She/he should have general knowledge about Bangladesh and India.





Eligibilities:





* She/he should be in the age group of 21-35.





* She/he should be a citizen of Bangladesh.





* She/he should not be a dual citizen.





* She/he should be in a position to meet any expenses other than expenses towards transportation, accommodation and food.





* She/he should not have active membership of any political party or its affiliated organizations.To become a member of Bangladesh Youth Delegation 2020 (#BYD2020), eligible candidates may send their bio-data in prescribed format to byd.dhaka@mea.gov.in by 29/02/2020.







Bio-data format is available here: https://hcidhaka.gov.in/pdf/CV_Format.pdfA total of 100 youths who will be selected from different regions, backgrounds and educational institutions of Bangladesh will go to India under this program. The High Commission of India to Bangladesh will organize a flagging-off ceremony before their departure.











