Smuggling causes border killings

Smugglers pass cattle illegally through barbed wire along India-Bangladesh border.



Relevant sources have informed that smuggling is mainly responsible for killings along Bangladesh-India border areas. Therefore, it is essential to stop smuggling to end border killings. During 2019, one BSF duty personnel was killed and 83 other soldiers sustained injuries in attacks by smugglers.





12 Bangladesh nationals and 11 Indian smugglers also lost their lives in these unfortunate incidents (as against claim of 34 killings in some media portals). Relevant to mention that in a recent incident on January 23 in BOP Kedaripada under Malda sector, BGB was informed in advance about the possible infiltration of a group of rakhals to smuggle cattle through riverine border areas.







Later, BSF personnel were attacked by the same very smugglers that led to unfortunate death of 2 Bangladesh nationals, while one smuggler was apprehended hiding in a pond inside the Indian territory. In this incident, 5 BSF personnel also sustained injuries.





In another incident on Jan 22, smugglers were seen cutting border fence for smuggling in BOP Dobarpara, when challenged, they tried to escape using Ichhamati river when one smuggler was caught inside Indian territory.Since, 2011 BSF has adopted the use of non-lethal strategy to deal with the smuggling issue. As per policy, the troops operate with non-lethal weapons like pump action guns, stun grenades and chili grenades to scare the smugglers.







But in most of the cases, BSF troops are outnumbered and attacked by the group of smugglers, endangering their lives and that of fellow duty personnel. Since 2010, about 107 Indian smugglers (86 as per Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha) and 135 local smugglers/criminals have died in clashes with BSF and there have been 1898 cases of lethal attacks on BSF personnel by Bangladesh based smugglers/criminals. In between 2010 to 2019, about 960 BSF soldiers have been grievously injured (49 during 2019 & 67 in 2018) and 11 have lost their lives in attacks by Bangladeshi smugglers.





To prevent recurrence of such incidents, 159 vulnerable patches have been identified along the IB in West Bengal area. Due to enhanced surveillance on border, smugglers have become more and more desperate and aggressive for cattle smuggling. This is indicated by increased incidents of fence breach (746 cases) and attack on BSF troops during 2019.





The Bangladeshi press and even foreign media houses have recently been criticizing the BSF for use of excessive force while dealing with smugglers/criminals on the borders.







However, while doing so, they forget the hardships that the BSF officials have to undergo for defending the Indian border due to the difficult terrain, ever increasing smuggling/criminal activities and violent clashes with the smugglers resulting in grievous injuries/ death of BSF personnel also.





In order to secure the International Border with Bangladesh, India has taken several measures such as strengthening the BOPs, construction of physical barriers like fence, plugging of bridge/culvert opening etc, border roads, floodlights and BOPs.







However, increased border cooperation between the two forces, perhaps may minimize the border incidents with awareness of the bordering population. This along with construction of border fencing with improvised design may go a long way in strengthening the resolve of the two forces.









