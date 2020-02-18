'Metro rail likely to run from Dec 2021'



Metro rail, a dream public transport, is expected to begin its journey on Uttara-Motijheel route from the month of victory in 2021 as all the rail coaches will reach in the country within June 15 this year.





"We hope that people would be able to travel by metro rail from the month of victory in 2021," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique told reporters on Monday. "





We are relentlessly working to reach the target. All the coaches will be brought in here by June 15 this year. The metro rail coaches will be red-green in color," he said. Siddique said the entire train sets would be made by stainless steel, while glasses of the coach would be bulletproof.





The DMTCL authorities have brought a metro-rail coach for exhibition, which will be opened formally for common people at its Uttara depot next month.The DMTCL managing director said the coach has been brought to give an idea to the passengers about the new transport mode.The coach brought for exhibition was manufactured following original design of metro-rail coach, he said.





Siddique said Mitsubishi and Kawasaki, Japan, made coaches, and after coming of all the coaches, the train will run first on trial basis to know whether it can run in conjunction with the Operation Control Centre (OCC).The Metrorail Information Center is being built at Uttara in Dhaka and the coach will be kept for public to see and learn how to use the metro-rail.





Officials say each metro rail coach would have the capacity of carrying 1,738 passengers at a time while each coach will have four doors on both sides. The seat type will be perpendicular, while there will wheelchair facility on each coach, they said.Besides, one out of the six coaches will be reserved for women only, but men and women can travel together on the train.





