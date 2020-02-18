BNP chalks out 2-day program



BNP has announced a two-day program to observe the Shaheed Day and International Mother Language Day with due respect on Friday.Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the announcement at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Monday.







February 21 will be observed simultaneously as Shaheed Dibas and International Mother Language Day in recognition of the Bangalees' supreme sacrifice to the cause of their mother tongue. In 1999, UNESCO declared the 21st of February as the International Mother Language Day.





As part of the programs, Rizvi said, their party will hold a discussion on Thursday afternoon at the Supreme Court Bar Council's auditorium, marking the day.He said they will keep their party and national flags at half-mast and hoist black flags at BNP Nayapaltan central office at 6 am on Friday.





Leaders and activists of the party will also gather in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 6 am wearing black badges the same day.Later, they will first offer fateha at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and then go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the martyrs.Besides, BNP's different units across the country will also observe the day with due respect amid various programs, including discussion.





