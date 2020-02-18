'Democracy, polls, multiparty system in good shape'



Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque has said Bangladesh moved towards development due its good position in democracy, and election and multiparty system. He said this while speaking in Parliament on the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech on Monday.





The minister cited the latest Democracy Index 2019 of the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, where it was mentioned that Bangladesh advanced eight notches.





Criticizing Gono Forum chief Dr Kamal Hossain for his remarks that the government would be kicked out of power if necessary, he said it is not the language of politics. "He joined his hands with those who killed people and burned them alive," he said.





The minister also said Dr Kamal will have to go to country's people to oust the government from power. "He'll have to follow the path of democracy to remove the government."He also claimed that they do not have soil under their feet and they have become isolated from the mass people.





Leave Your Comments