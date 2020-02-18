'Vigilance on to prevent foreign fund for terrorism'



Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal has said extremist groups are not getting foreign fund to run their activities in the country as the government has taken surveillance measures to prevent such financing.





He was addressing a discussion titled "Violent Extremism Funding in South Asia: A Comparative Study of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan", organized by Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) at Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury auditorium on Dhaka University (DU) campus on Monday.





The minister said, "We took necessary steps, including stepping up vigilance on banks and other financial organizations, to prevent extremism in our country.""Currently, there is no foreign terrorist in Bangladesh. All of them are home grown. They try to spoil the advancement of the country in different ways under different banners," he further said.





Additional Commissioner of DMP and chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Md Monirul Islam mentioned that the terrorist attacks that took place in Bangladesh cost low expenditure while the scenario of India and Pakistan was different.





Chairman of DU International Relationship (IR) department Md Ruhul Amin, Professor of IR Dr Delwar Hossain, Deputy General Manager of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit Kamal Hossain, also spoke on the occasion.





