Covid-19 may disrupt mega projects

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming speaking at a Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at the National Press Club on Monday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming said Chinese mega projects in Bangladesh may be disrupted due to Covid-19. He was speaking at the Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB) Talk at National Press Club on Monday.





The envoy said, "Many Chinese nationals have gone to the country on New Year's holiday. They aren't returning right now. As a result, these projects may be a little late." Currently, about 8,000 Chinese nationals are working on the Chinese projects. And there are about 10,000 Chinese nationals in Bangladesh. China wants Myanmar to stop further violence in Rakhine state and early repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh, Li Jiming said.







Terming Myanmar and Bangladesh are both good friends of China, Li Jiming said his country wants more dialogue and negotiation between the two countries instead of the pressure coming from western countries.





Jiming, however, said he does not want to make any comment on the recent rulings of the International Court of Justice.He said Bangladesh and Myanmar are the main players, not China, but China is helping the two countries find a solution.





The envoy urged Bangladeshi businesses not to switch over its supply chain to any other countries as an alternative to China in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.He said, "I strongly recommend that Bangladesh businesses shouldn't reconsider their supply chain to switch over to any other countries from China."







Acknowledging the impact of coronavirus to some extent, Jiming said people are now getting back to work while businesses returning to normalcy.Jiming said in this special time when some western media posted "false, fabricated and even insulting" reports on China, he sees most of Bangladeshi media maintain a "fair and objective" attitude.





"I really appreciate your efforts and deeds, and sincerely hope that the media of Bangladesh can continue to introduce a real, diverse, open and developing China to Bangladeshi people."





Jiming also laid emphasis on jointly promoting Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), increasing mutual understanding and learning of respective governance, building an even stronger China-Bangladesh community with a shared future and embarking on a new journey.DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty and General Secretary Touhidur Rahman also spoke at the event.









