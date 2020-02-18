Kaptai boat capsize: Bodies of mother, son retrieved after 5 days





Members of Bangladesh Navy and Fire Service on Tuesday morning retrieved the bodies of a woman and her son from the Sarafvata river in Rangunia upazila in Chattogram five days after a boat sank in the Karnaphuli River in Chandraghona area here in Kaptai upazila.





The deceased were identified as Tumpa Majumder, 30, wife of Rajib Majumder and their son Bijoy Majumder, 5, of Mirsharai upazila in Chattogram.





Ashraf Russel, Kaptai upazila nirbahi officer, said members of Fire Service and Navy retrieved the bodies from the area at around 9 am.





Three people went missing after an engine boat capsized in Kaptai Lake with 53 tourists on Friday. The body of Deblila, 10, was recovered that day but Tumpa and Bijoy remained missing, he added.













