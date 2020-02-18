Girl missing from Chandpur rescued in Dhaka





A ten-year old girl who went missing from Ruhitarpar village in Matlab Uttar upazila on Sunday was rescued from Sabujbagh Basabo area in the capital on Monday evening.





Md Nasir Uddin Mridha, officer-in-charge of Matlab Uttar Police Station, said sub-inspector Helal Uddin with the help of Shabujbagh Police Station rescued the girl unhurt from Basabo area on Monday evening.





The girl was handed over to her relatives on Monday night, the OC added.





According to a general diary (No-647) filed by the girl’s uncle Kabir Hossain on Monday morning, she went missing on Sunday while going to Sunshine Academy School in Chengrarchar municipality area.





It could not be known yet how she went missing and reached Dhaka.





Leave Your Comments