Seeking parole a matter of Khaleda, her family: Fakhrul





BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her family will decide whether parole should be sought for her release.





"It’s completely a matter of Madam (Khaleda) and her family, and they’ll decide it,” he told reporters replying to a question whether there is any possibility of seeking Khaleda’s release on parole.





Fakhrul was talking to the reporters after placing a wreath at the grave of party founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, marking the 40th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal.





He alleged that their party chief has been imprisoned ‘unlawfully’ by convicting her in ‘false’ cases. “As per the constitution, she deserves bail. But the government has been keeping her in jail denying her bail out of political vengeance.”





The BNP leader said their party has been on a movement for the two years to free Khaleda and ‘restore’ democracy in the country.





“Placing the wrath at the grave of our party founder, we’ve taken a vow to continue our movement and intensify it to restore democracy and free Khaleda Zia,” he added.





Fakhrul said they believe that the government will be forced to release Khaleda Zia as per the hopes and aspirations of people. “We think they (govt) will come forward to free Khaleda Zia and reinstate democracy in Bangladesh showing respect for people’s demand.”





Asked whether he talked to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader about the parole issue, Fakhrul said, the BNP leader suggested journalists to ask the AL leader about it. ”We still didn’t talk about parole from our party.”





Fakhrul said it is an important matter that the BNP chairperson is very sick and any accident can happen at any time. “That’s why we’re saying the government is pushing her towards death in jail gradually in a planned way.”





He said the government should release Khaleda immediately if it wants to establish democracy in the country.

