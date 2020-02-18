Dhaka welcomes Kathmandu’s proposal to use Saidpur Airport









Nepal has proposed Bangladesh to use Saidpur Airport as part of strengthening connectivity between the two countries.





Bangladesh has welcomed the proposal and a technical expert team will look into what kinds of flights can be operated there.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen came up with the information after a bilateral meeting with his Nepal counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held at state guesthouse Meghna on Tuesday.





"We welcome the proposal. We are expanding the airport. Currently, 12-14 flights go to Saidpur Airport. So, people can come to Dhaka easily," he said while briefing reporters on the outcome of the bilateral talks.





The airport situated on 136.59 acres of land started its journey as a domestic airport in 1979. Saidpur Airport is managed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.





This Airport is located at 2 kms off Saidpur town and 350 kms off Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh.





Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Novoair and US-Bangla Airlines are presently operating their passenger flights from and to Saidpur Airport.





Talking to reporters, Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar said they discussed how the two countries can develop connectivity, transit, transport and power sector cooperation.





He said Bangladesh has recently permitted Indian company GMR to invest in hydro-power in Nepal that will provide 500 MW of power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian company GMR group.





"It will open a new chapter in power sector cooperation," he said.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen they have discussed connectivity, tourism, climate and Rohingya issues and ways to remove trade barriers specially non-tariff barriers.





Responding to a UNB question, he said the two countries are exploring to sign preferential trade agreement (PTA).





Later, the Nepal Foreign Minister attended a discussion on "Bangladesh-Nepal Relations : Prospects for Sub-regional Cooperation" at BIISS auditorium in the city where he delivered keynote speech.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam spoke as the chief guest at the event organised by Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).

