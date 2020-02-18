6th JS session prorogued

The 6th session of 11th parliament, which is the first session of the calendar year, was prorogued on Tuesday after 28 sittings.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury read out the prorogation order of the President around 8:33pm.

Seven bills were passed during the session which began on January 9.

The session also unanimously adopted a thanksgiving motion on the President’s speech delivered in the first sitting. Altogether, 224 MPs discussed for 54 hours and 24 minutes participating in the general discussion on the thanksgiving motion.

During the session, 235 notices were placed under Section 71 of the Rules of Procedure, of which 12 were accepted and eight were discussed in the House.

A total of 124 questions were received for the prime minister. She replied to 55 of them. The session received 2,902 questions for different ministers with the ministers answering 2375.