4th ISSF Int’l Solidarity World Ranking Archery suspended

The 4th ISSF International Solidarity World Ranking Archery Championship-2020 has been suspended due to coronavirus panic in the region.

The 4th version of the World Ranking Archery meet was scheduled to begin next Sunday (February 23) in the Archery Training Centre at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Archery Federation Kazi Rajibuddin Ahmed Chapal told newsman that “We are forced to suspend the meet as many participating countries are not interested to send their archery for the coronavirus fear, However, We will fix a fresh schedule after discussing with the concerned authorities”.

“Initially, more than 200 archers from 30 countries are scheduled to participate in the meet, but, later number of participants and the participating countries reduced rapidly that forced us to suspend the meet” he added.

Bangladesh is hosting the meet regularly from 2017.

Meanwhile, the weightlifting championship, which was scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan in April next, has been shifted to Uzbekistan for the same reason.

Three Bangladesh lifters including Mabia Akhter Simanta and Ziarul Islam will join the meet in the middle of April after participating in the Bangladesh Games in Dhaka.

Besides, many international events including Indoor Athletics Championship in China and the 40th Asian Road Cycling Championship in Malaysia were also suspended due to coronavirus impact.