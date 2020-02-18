Shanghai universities, schools to launch online courses from March

All universities, primary and secondary schools in Shanghai will launch online education from March to cope with the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus epidemic, local authorities said Tuesday.

A unified teaching schedule will be adopted on March 2 by all the primary and secondary schools in Shanghai, said Lu Jing, director of the Shanghai Municipal Education Commission, at a press conference on the virus prevention and control.

The online courses, recorded by over 1,000 teachers across the city, will be broadcast on TV in 12 channels. Students can watch live courses and re-broadcast on TV as well as online.

Lu said that online education is not a complete substitute for on-campus learning. After school reopening, the supplementary and enhanced courses will be arranged.

Colleges and universities in Shanghai will conduct online courses according to their own conditions, Lu said, adding that there will be no mandatory requirements for students to attend online courses every day.

The reopening date of schools in Shanghai will rely on the development of the epidemic, according to Lu.