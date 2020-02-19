Published:  12:00 AM, 19 February 2020

Diner Sheshe

Diner Sheshe

"When I was born, I was white and almost transparent -- you could see the blood passing through my body. After consulting doctors, my parents found out I was an albino baby. I received immediate treatment, and while the color of my skin changed, my hair didn't. This made school really hard. I didn't look like everyone else -- I had blond hair and big glasses. Students would stare and call me 'Goldilocks' before laughing at me. I never knew how to react so I'd cry to my mom every day.

Things got worse when I reached the first grade -- my teachers complained to my parents that I was interchanging alphabets, 'b' with'd', 'g' with 'j'... I couldn't write in alignment and I'd skip words while reading. It was only after the 7th grade that I was finally diagnosed with a learning disability. My teachers would get frustrated and make me sit alone on the first bench. I took it all silently, but it made me hate school.

My elder sister was my savior though, I would go and spend lunch break with her. But that didn't stop me from feeling horrible -- I never understood why my classmates didn't like me. There was a time in school when I remember pleading to my parents to let me color my hair black -- I hated being called 'old' and 'grandmother'. But my parents were my greatest support, they held me while I cried and listened while I vented.

After I graduated, I worked really hard at getting certified and started my own consulting business and have made it my priority to work with children with disabilities.

Inclusion is such a basic thing -- growing up, the only thing I always hoped for was to be accepted for who I am; to be treated with kindness. What no one got was that I don't suffer from albinism or dyslexia -- I'm living with it, and it's what makes me 'me'. Today, I don't care that I'm different, and the people around me shouldn't either. Because this is it -- I'm here, I'm not going anywhere, and the world will just have to learn to deal with that."

Humans of Bombay, Fb


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From The Connected Age

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »