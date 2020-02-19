Diner Sheshe





"When I was born, I was white and almost transparent -- you could see the blood passing through my body. After consulting doctors, my parents found out I was an albino baby. I received immediate treatment, and while the color of my skin changed, my hair didn't. This made school really hard. I didn't look like everyone else -- I had blond hair and big glasses. Students would stare and call me 'Goldilocks' before laughing at me. I never knew how to react so I'd cry to my mom every day.





Things got worse when I reached the first grade -- my teachers complained to my parents that I was interchanging alphabets, 'b' with'd', 'g' with 'j'... I couldn't write in alignment and I'd skip words while reading. It was only after the 7th grade that I was finally diagnosed with a learning disability. My teachers would get frustrated and make me sit alone on the first bench. I took it all silently, but it made me hate school.





My elder sister was my savior though, I would go and spend lunch break with her. But that didn't stop me from feeling horrible -- I never understood why my classmates didn't like me. There was a time in school when I remember pleading to my parents to let me color my hair black -- I hated being called 'old' and 'grandmother'. But my parents were my greatest support, they held me while I cried and listened while I vented.





After I graduated, I worked really hard at getting certified and started my own consulting business and have made it my priority to work with children with disabilities.





Inclusion is such a basic thing -- growing up, the only thing I always hoped for was to be accepted for who I am; to be treated with kindness. What no one got was that I don't suffer from albinism or dyslexia -- I'm living with it, and it's what makes me 'me'. Today, I don't care that I'm different, and the people around me shouldn't either. Because this is it -- I'm here, I'm not going anywhere, and the world will just have to learn to deal with that."



Humans of Bombay, Fb



