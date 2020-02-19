Worldwide waffling





General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday from officials concerned over job losses. The company said in a statement Sunday that plans to wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021. It also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China's Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.



"This is a very disappointing outcome," said Karen Andrews. She said it was unfortunate both because about 500 workers would loose their jobs, but also because "they only advised the government of this decision just before the announcement."









The 2020 NBA All-Star Game kicked off Sunday night in Chicago with Magic Johnson remembering former commissioner David Stern and former star player Kobe Bryant, who both recently lost their lives. Johnson said Stern "saved my life, and the lives of millions of people" when Stern allowed him to play the 1992 All-Star Game in Orlando after Johnson announced he was HIV positive. After Johnson gave his moving tribute to Stern and then Bryant, Chicago native Jennifer Hudson entered the stage at the United Center. Hudson, who is an Oscar-winning singer and actress, sang a stirring rendition of "For All We Know while images of Kobe Bryant were shown in the background.









Sen. Bernie Sanders took the stage in Denver evening to a deafening roar from a crowd of many thousands of people who rarely let up. Much of Sanders' speech, inside a gigantic space at the Colorado Convention Center, sounded like a speech he gave last fall in Denver, nearly verbatim. He called for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal and a $15 federal minimum wage as part of a platform "by the working class, of the working class and for the working class." But since his last rally in Colorado, he's distinguished himself as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential primary.









Scott Morrison has confirmed 200 Australians to be evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will not be sent to Christmas Island for quarantine, with Darwin instead the most likely destination. The Diamond Princess, which is moored in Yokohama, is the epicentre of the biggest outbreak of the corona virus outside of China. Some 355 of its passengers who have tested positive, including 24 Australians. Late on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister announced plans for a Qantas flight to go to Japan on Wednesday to retrieve the 200 Australians. The cruise ship's passengers will be repatriated to Australia for quarantine - or will be denied access to the country for at least two weeks.



