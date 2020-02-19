IU VC wins DU Alumni News Award

Islamic University vice-chancellor Professor Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari speaking after winning the Dhaka University Alumni News Award 2020 on Tuesday. -AA



Islamic University vice-chancellor Professor Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari, popularly known as Rashid Askari, won the Dhaka University Alumni News Award 2020 in the capital on Tuesday, IU VC office official said.





Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Man-nan handed the award over to IU vice-chancellor Rashid Askari in a ceremony held at Government Science College Audito-rium, Tejgaon, Dhaka organised by Sadhona Foundation and Govern-ment Science College.







The three other recipients of the award are- Planning Minister Muhammad Abdul Mannan, State Minister for public administration Farhad Hossain and distinguished drama personality and MP Suborna Mustafa. "It's a great honour to receive the Dhaka University Alumni News Award 2020, IU VC Professor Rashid Askari said., adding that, It would be a wonderful boost for his morale.





---Humayun Kabir Jibon, IU

