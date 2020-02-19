Swagata named best circle officer



Trishal and Fulbaria circle officer Swagata Bhattacharya has been selected as the best circle officer of Mymensingh for her effective contribution to control crime, increase awareness among people to prevent crime from the society and enforce law and order properly.







District Police Super Md Ahmar Uzzaman handed over the best circle officer to her at a monthly welfare meeting held at district police line hall room on Monday.





After getting the award, Swagata said this recognition has increased my responsibilities towards the people. I will work with such programs so that the tendency of crimes can be reduced among the people.







Among others, Additional Police Super (promoted as Police Super) Humayun Kabir, Additional Police Super Joyeeta Shilpi, among others, were also present.







---Trishal, Mymensingh, AA

