Sticky Date Cake





Ingredients





* 225g pitted dates





* 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda





* 200ml boiling water





* 85g soft butter





* 130g caster sugar





* 2 pcs eggs





* 160g all purpose flour





* 10g baking powder





* ½ tsp 7 spice





* ½ tsp cinnamon

powder





* 30ml cream





* Toffee sauce





* 115g brown sugar





* 115g butter





* 150ml cream



Method





1. Preheat oven to 180?C. Grease your ramekins or cupcake tins with butter.





2. Place the pitted dates and bicarbonate of soda in a heat proof bowl. Pour over the boiling water. Let it stand for 5 to 10 minutes or until soft, drain and mash the dates using a fork.





3. In a separate bowl, place the soft butter and caster sugar, beat until well combined and smooth.





4. Add the eggs one at a time and continue beating well after each addition.





5. Add the dry ingredients (flour, baking powder, 7 spice and cinnamon powder). Mix well until everything is well incorporated.





6. Fold the cream and mashed dates to the mixture.





7. Spoon mixture into the greased ramekins and bake for 15 -20 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.





8. For the sauce, gently heat the cream in a pan. Add the sugar and butter and whisk until the sugar is completely dissolved. Let it simmer in low heat until thick in consistency.





9. To serve, turn the cake out onto a plate, drizzle with toffee sauce on top.





