Souffle Di Panettone





Ingredients





* 12 egg yolks





13 egg whites * 600gm dried panettone







100gm butter * 200gm white chocolate







150gm sugar * 15gm potato starch







15gm flour



Method





Mix the egg yolks with half the sugar until creamy. At the same time, melt the butter and the white chocolate. Gradually add to the egg yolk mixture. Add the flour with the potato starch and incorporate the panettone - dried and powdered. Beat the egg whites stiff. Add this to the egg mix along with the rest of the sugar.





The mixture should be creamy and airy. Pour into a buttered soufflé mold. Bake at 190°C for 12 minutes.





Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.





