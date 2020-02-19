Maize Magic Halwa





Serves: 4





Prep time: 10 mins





Cook time: 20 mins



Ingredients





½ cup ghee 2 tbsp pistachios * sliced * ½ cup maize flour * 2 tbsp chickpea flour * slightly roasted * ¼ cup mawa * ½ cup evaporated milk * 1 cup water * ½ cup sugar *1 tsp cardamom powder



Method







Heat ghee in a pan and roast pistachio slightly, then remove.







Add maize flour to the same ghee and stir for 4-5 minutes. Add roasted chickpea flour and cook till it turns golden brown. Add mawa and stir; roast for 2 minutes.







Add evaporated milk with water and cook, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.







Add sugar and cook for 5 minutes more till it starts leaving the sides.







Add cardamom powder and pistachios.







Cool slightly and serve warm.

