Published:  12:00 AM, 19 February 2020

Maize Magic Halwa

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients

½ cup ghee 2 tbsp pistachios * sliced * ½ cup maize flour * 2 tbsp chickpea flour * slightly roasted * ¼ cup mawa * ½ cup evaporated milk * 1 cup water * ½ cup sugar *1 tsp cardamom powder

Method

Heat ghee in a pan and roast pistachio slightly, then remove.

Add maize flour to the same ghee and stir for 4-5 minutes. Add roasted chickpea flour and cook till it turns golden brown. Add mawa and stir; roast for 2 minutes.

Add evaporated milk with water and cook, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Add sugar and cook for 5 minutes more till it starts leaving the sides.

Add cardamom powder and pistachios.

Cool slightly and serve warm.


